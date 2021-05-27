Casper College hosts ‘World War II Traveling Memorial’
The Casper College Veterans Club is sponsoring the “World War II Traveling Memorial” June 7-13 in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center parking lot. The memorial will arrive in Casper Sunday, June 6, and will be officially opened at 8 a.m. Monday, June 7. The memorial will remain open 24 hours a day until it closes Sunday, June 13, at 5 p.m. In addition, Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at the college that same Monday at 7 p.m.www.caspercollege.edu