Casper, WY

Casper College hosts ‘World War II Traveling Memorial’

caspercollege.edu
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Casper College Veterans Club is sponsoring the “World War II Traveling Memorial” June 7-13 in the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center parking lot. The memorial will arrive in Casper Sunday, June 6, and will be officially opened at 8 a.m. Monday, June 7. The memorial will remain open 24 hours a day until it closes Sunday, June 13, at 5 p.m. In addition, Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at the college that same Monday at 7 p.m.

