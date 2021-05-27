Cancel
Politics

Democrats Fight Back as Boss Bills Cracks Whip

 2021-05-27

Two Virginia Democrats who have been loyal soldiers in the army to turn Virginia green as well as blue are under attack in the June 8 primary for the sin of accepting campaign donations from Dominion Energy. It doesn’t matter to the attacker – our old friend Clean Virginia — that Dominion is moving in lockstep with the Democrats to undermine Virginia’s reliable generation mix and replace it with expensive and unreliable renewable power.

Terry Mcauliffe
#Economy#House Democrats#Dominion Energy#D Portsmouth#The Virginia Star#Bills And Clean Virginia#Mercury#Pac#Democratic#Republicans#Dominion Power#Richmond Times Dispatch#Dominion
