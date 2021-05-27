newsbreak-logo
Faculty member to discuss electric cars in June 2 radio appearance

Cover picture for the articleA member of Penn College’s automotive faculty will be among the guests on WITF’s interactive “Smart Talk” radio program, airing live at 9 a.m. (and rerun at 7 p.m.) each weekday at 89.5 and 93.3 FM. Christopher H. Van Stavoren, assistant professor, will talk with host Scott LaMar during the second half of the June 2 show on the topic: “Electric vehicles are coming to a charging station near you; what’s the buzz?” The Harrisburg public-broadcasting affiliate streams programming on its website, where the segment will also be posted as a podcast. Van Stavoren – who teaches such courses as Automotive Electrical Fundamentals, Powertrain Electronics and Engine Electrical Systems – has served on the college faculty since 1999.

