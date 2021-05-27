Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Much Needed Bounceback Expected at the Beaches This Season

By Kyle Johnson
wrde.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMARVA - Memorial Day is always crowded at Delmarva's resort towns, but Eric Langville from OC Uptown Eats says this year will be like no other. "Everybody knows it's gonna be a stellar season, unless it's a hurricane or storm every day, which I mean, even that won't affect them. Places are already booked up, you can't even get hotels for the most part now. This town will be off the charts this year as far as business is concerned," Langville said.

www.wrde.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Government
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The Beaches#A Summer To Remember#Hotels#Oc Uptown Eats#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
Arizona StateABC News

Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said. Six cyclists were taken to a hospital in critical condition...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall over Gulf Coast, brings heavy rains

Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and was tracked moving along the Gulf Coast before it made landfall. At 7:50 a.m. ET, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that that the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had shifted "Inland Over Southeastern Louisiana."
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...