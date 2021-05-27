Much Needed Bounceback Expected at the Beaches This Season

DELMARVA - Memorial Day is always crowded at Delmarva's resort towns, but Eric Langville from OC Uptown Eats says this year will be like no other. "Everybody knows it's gonna be a stellar season, unless it's a hurricane or storm every day, which I mean, even that won't affect them. Places are already booked up, you can't even get hotels for the most part now. This town will be off the charts this year as far as business is concerned," Langville said.