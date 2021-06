Since we first met Dom Toretto and company in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, we’ve watched the group of street racers-turned-superheroes bring down planes, trains, and automobiles (as well as other modes of transportation) for one reason or another. And while the exploits of Vin Diesel’s most badass character make for a great movie-going experience, one aspect of the movies that seems to get glossed over (or at not mentioned whatsoever) is the collateral damage caused by the various characters in the first nine films of the multi-billion-dollar franchise.