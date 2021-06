Firefighter-paramedic crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 11000 block of Cottageville Highway on May 5 to a head-on crash. According to witnesses at the scene, a Prius vehicle crossed the center line of the northbound lane and struck a Ford pickup head-on. “Both vehicles suffered heavy damage,” said CCFR Chief Barry McRoy. McRoy says traffic on Cottageville Highway was blocked for more than hour. The driver of the Prius suffered multiple injuries, said McRoy. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to Colleton Medical Center. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.