Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Pond, SC

Deputies are focused on Green Pond crime wave

walterborolive.com
 7 days ago

On May 14, officers responded to a 911 emergency call in the Green Pond community, where a female suspect allegedly tried to shoot another female motorist who passed her along Green Pond Highway. The suspect is 33-year-old Lechelle Sade Bradley. She is charged with attempted murder and possession of a...

walterborolive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Green Pond, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Statistics#Violent Crime#Crime Rate#County Sheriff#Attempted Murder#Suspicious Activity#Freedom Of Information#Green Pond Highway#Suspects#Incidents#Road Rage#Investigation#Separate Shootings#Crime Prevention Efforts#Violent Acts#Emergency#Criminal Behavior#Community#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mental Healthshorelinemedia.net

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back before he stops moving. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
Cottageville, SCwalterborolive.com

Cottageville highway crash

Firefighter-paramedic crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 11000 block of Cottageville Highway on May 5 to a head-on crash. According to witnesses at the scene, a Prius vehicle crossed the center line of the northbound lane and struck a Ford pickup head-on. “Both vehicles suffered heavy damage,” said CCFR Chief Barry McRoy. McRoy says traffic on Cottageville Highway was blocked for more than hour. The driver of the Prius suffered multiple injuries, said McRoy. The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to Colleton Medical Center. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Homeowner treated for smoke inhalation in Saturday fire

Firefighters who responded to a house fire on Saturday night near Walterboro treated the homeowner for smoke inhalation. Colleton County Fire-Rescue was notified of the fire through a 911-emergency call at about 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th for a house fire on Shallowford Road, near Walterboro. Two firefighter-paramedics who...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Seven injured in recent car crash

Seven people were injured in a two-person, high-speed crash that occurred recently on Lowcountry Highway. The crash occurred south of Drawdy Road on May 4. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, a 911-emergency call first reported the crash, which occurred in the Tuesday evening thunderstorms. A southbound Ford F-250 that was towing a loaded car carrier collided with a car that was headed north. McRoy said the vehicles struck the left fender, causing heavy damage.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Four injured in intersection crash

Four people, including a 17-month-old toddler, were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash that occurred in Walterboro at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Rivers Street. Two cars collided at this intersection, causing multiple injuries to the four people involved. The toddler and his 23-year-old mother were both transported to the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston. Two females from the second vehicle were also taken to the Trident Medical Center Trauma Center, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Mother’s Day crash injures three

A Mother’s Day crash sent three people to Lowcountry-area hospitals. On Sunday, May 9th, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Cottageville Highway (U.S. Highway 17-A) and McDanieltown Road, east of Cottageville. In that crash, a Toyota Tacoma was struck in the driver’s door by a full-sized Chevrolet pickup, causing heavy damage to the Tacoma.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 5/6/2021

Several animals were seized from a rural Walterboro residence on April 25 when law enforcement officers discovered they were not being properly fed or cared for. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy was called to a Can City Road residence because of a 911-hangup. When she arrived, she discovered that the emergency caller was having an argument with someone else on the property. While investigating this case, the deputy said in her report that she noticed several animals on the property that did not seem to be “cared for,” the report states. The deputy then contacted Colleton County Animal Control, who responded and sent officers to the house. Several chickens and at least one goat were removed by officers, the report states.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Man on bond arrested in nightclub murder

A Walterboro man who was out on bond for committing another murder has been arrested and charged with an April 24th nightclub murder. Keyrone Lemon, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. As of press deadline, he was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Four promoted in Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office has added four new officers to the department, all of whom are recent graduates of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. Each of these new officers are already assigned to different divisions within the sheriff's office. Courthouse Security. Tracy Horvath, 52, is now with security at...
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Walterboro woman charged for hitting man with car

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent Bells Highway crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured. Christan V. Spires, 29, of Walterboro is charged with Felony DUI with bodily injury for the April 18 crash that critically injured a Conway man. She was in custody on May 5 and also released on May 5 via a PR bond at a bond hearing.