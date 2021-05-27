Deputies are focused on Green Pond crime wave

Several animals were seized from a rural Walterboro residence on April 25 when law enforcement officers discovered they were not being properly fed or cared for. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy was called to a Can City Road residence because of a 911-hangup. When she arrived, she discovered that the emergency caller was having an argument with someone else on the property. While investigating this case, the deputy said in her report that she noticed several animals on the property that did not seem to be “cared for,” the report states. The deputy then contacted Colleton County Animal Control, who responded and sent officers to the house. Several chickens and at least one goat were removed by officers, the report states.