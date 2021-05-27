Cancel
Saint Charles County, MO

Editorial: St. Charles County pandemic death uptick deserves better answer than a statistical 'lag.'

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus cases and deaths are plummeting nationwide, and that’s a very good thing. Yet in prosperous St. Charles County, there’s been a disturbing uptick in daily reporting of coronavirus deaths. For a conservative county that has prided itself on maintaining personal freedoms while fending off the kinds of disastrous pandemic statistics typical of other Missouri urban centers, the newest accounts of deaths don’t appear to bode well.

