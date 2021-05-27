Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleton County, SC

Crime victims given support through new advocates

walterborolive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local women have chosen law enforcement careers where they are serving crime victims in the Colleton County community: Katelyn Barwick, 23, of Walterboro, and Sgt. Doretha Gathers-Grant, 56, of Ruffin. Grant is a newly certified Victim Service Provider. Barwick has been with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for nearly...

walterborolive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Society
City
Ruffin, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Department Of Justice#Criminal Law#Sgt#Court Security#Community Crime Victims#Victim Advocates#Law Enforcement Careers#Counseling#Legal Process#Crisis Intervention#Women#County Sheriff#People#Employees#Case Management#Referrals#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Walterboro, SCThe Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Patrice Lynette Yates

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF COLLETON IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2020-DR-15-259 NOTICE OF HEARING *NOTE: All Parties and their witnesses must properly dressed for Court. *No shorts and no tank tops. Tarsh Katrice Swinton and Floyd Tyrone Swinton, Plaintiffs, vs. Patrice Lynette Yates and Timarchen Truesdale (deceased) and John Doe Defendants. To: Juanita Middleton, Esquire YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT A HEARING HAD BEEN SET IN THE ABOVE CAPTIONED MATTER ON: HEARING DATE: July 28, 2021 TIME: 02:00 pm You are hereby notified to be present at Colleton County Family Court. 101 Hampton Street in Walterboro. S.C.. at the time noted above. TIME ALLOTTED: 30 MINUTES TYPE OF HEARING: adoption Rule 20(a) and (b) of the South Carolina Rules of Family Court requires both the Plaintiff and the Defendant to file a current Financial Declaration where relevant. WHERE RULE 17(a) REQUIRES NOTICE TO AN UNREPRESENTED DEFENDANT, AN AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING, AND PROOF OF PROPER NOTICE MIST BE FILED BEFORE THE HEARING. SCHEDULING ATTORNEY/PARTY SHALL NOTIFY OPPOSING ATTORNEY AND UNREPRESENTED PARTIES OF DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING RULE 176). PATRICIA BRYANT Colleton County Family Court Walterboro, SC 29488 (843)549-2870 Ext. 3 (843)549-7740 AD# 1939143.
Colleton County, SCwtoc.com

Colleton Co. Schools accepting requests for virtual program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is accepting requests to be considered for their 2021-2022 virtual program. Officials say this program is available for children from 4th grade to 8th grade. Those who want their child to be considered for enrollment in the virtual program must...
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Listen to the Voice of God

But he said, Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and keep it! (Luke 11:28 ESV) As parents, and those of us who have leadership responsibilities for children and young adults, we know all too well when they are listening to us and when they are not. The same goes for God. He knows when we are either obedient or disobedient to His Word. As a result, there are consequences in both situations. In the verse above, the Gospel writer lets us know that if we hear His Word and keep it, we will reap blessings. James 1:22 (ESV) declares: “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” Therefore, James confirms exactly what Luke says. We deceive ourselves when we hear the Word and do not follow the commands of the Lord. If we want to be blessed and not suffer the consequences of disobedience, it behooves us to listen to the voice of God!
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Bad bar behavior sends woman to council seeking help

Colleton County Council met May 4 for their regularly scheduled meeting and listened to a plea from Sydney’s Road resident Laura Nettles. Nettles brought her complaint to council members, “because I didn’t know who else to go to for help,” she said, during the council meeting. According to Nettles, her...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 5/6/2021

Several animals were seized from a rural Walterboro residence on April 25 when law enforcement officers discovered they were not being properly fed or cared for. According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy was called to a Can City Road residence because of a 911-hangup. When she arrived, she discovered that the emergency caller was having an argument with someone else on the property. While investigating this case, the deputy said in her report that she noticed several animals on the property that did not seem to be “cared for,” the report states. The deputy then contacted Colleton County Animal Control, who responded and sent officers to the house. Several chickens and at least one goat were removed by officers, the report states.
Walterboro, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“W” is for Walterboro

“W” is for Walterboro (Colleton County; population 5364). Just after the Revolutionary War, rice planters from the Edisto, Combahee, and Ashepoo Ricers, tired of an annual summer jaunt of fifty miles to Charleston, created an alternate refuge from the malarial swamps closer to home. By the 1790s, among local forests and freshwater springs, they built a village that they called Walterboro. Profits from rice and indigo produced by enslaved black labor brought prosperity. In 1817 the town became the seat of Colleton District. An elegant brick courthouse designed by Robert Mills was complete in 1822. Four years later the town was incorporated. In 1828, Robert Barnwell Rhett launched the nullification movement at the Walterboro Courthouse. Throughout the antebellum period in the years preceding the Civil War, Walterboro was a hotbed of states’ rights sentiment.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Man on bond arrested in nightclub murder

A Walterboro man who was out on bond for committing another murder has been arrested and charged with an April 24th nightclub murder. Keyrone Lemon, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. As of press deadline, he was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Four promoted in Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office has added four new officers to the department, all of whom are recent graduates of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. Each of these new officers are already assigned to different divisions within the sheriff's office. Courthouse Security. Tracy Horvath, 52, is now with security at...
walterborolive.com

LITTER PICKUP

The American Legion Post 93 sent a special “thank you” to the cadets from Colleton County High School’s JROTC program who helped to pick up litter on Saturday, May 1st. In all, the cadets and the legion members collected 15 bags of trash in two hours. “There is much to do,” said Bob Tiegs, with American Legion Post 93. “And a special thanks to Steve Cinader,” he said.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Fire danger statement and Covid update

The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended their Fire Danger Statement into Friday evening due to low relative humidity and critically low fuel moistures that will result in an increased fire danger. FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE. On Monday, FEMA began processing applications for funeral assistance. FEMA will provide financial assistance...
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Velda Carroll Phillips

Mrs. Velda Carroll Phillips, 71, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. Born September 23, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late James Carvel Carroll and Helen Campbell Carroll. She was a retired office manager and was a member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church.