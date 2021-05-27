Crime victims given support through new advocates

But he said, Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and keep it! (Luke 11:28 ESV) As parents, and those of us who have leadership responsibilities for children and young adults, we know all too well when they are listening to us and when they are not. The same goes for God. He knows when we are either obedient or disobedient to His Word. As a result, there are consequences in both situations. In the verse above, the Gospel writer lets us know that if we hear His Word and keep it, we will reap blessings. James 1:22 (ESV) declares: “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” Therefore, James confirms exactly what Luke says. We deceive ourselves when we hear the Word and do not follow the commands of the Lord. If we want to be blessed and not suffer the consequences of disobedience, it behooves us to listen to the voice of God!