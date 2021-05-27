Cancel
UPDATE: Misery Loves Company As John Mulaney Sells Out 23 More Shows at City Winery

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE Mulaney sold out all his shows through the middle of June. They’re all gone. He’s really lemonade from lemons, turning his drug and alcohol addiction, intervention, and rehab into a saleable commodity. I saw the first show. If anyone can say how the show has changed, please email me at showbiz411@gmail.com. I’m curious if it’s still about the addiction and recovery, the discussion with the audience of mood elevators and so on. Mulaney was very funny before all of that started, I’m wondering if he’s using any of his old, very witty material.

www.showbiz411.com
