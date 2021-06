After Successful Inaugural Year, Company Continues Donating Blood Should Be Voluntary™ Initiative with American Red Cross for Mosquito Season. Backyards and outdoor activities were maximized in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue throughout 2021, especially as we approach Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the U.S. Increased outdoor time may lead to increased experiences with mosquitoes, so as part of the second annual “Donating Blood Should be Voluntary” campaign, Orkin will once again aim to help save lives on two fronts - aid the American Red Cross in maintaining our country’s blood supply and protect people against the public health threats of mosquitoes.