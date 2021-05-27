newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

CC 2020-2021 end-of-year honorees named

caspercollege.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Casper College employees were recognized with 2020-2021 year-end honors during the college’s annual retirement and recognition dinner held in May. Megan Schafer, executive assistant for administrative and student services, was recognized with the Robert O. Durst Classified Staff Award. The award is designed to recognize a classified staff member who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions.

www.caspercollege.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Education
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Executive Assistant#University President#Executive Vice President#Executive President#The Cc School Of Science#Casper College Photo#Spanish#Shanklin Faculty#Seven Casper College#Academic Assistant#Associate Vice President#Academic Excellence#Engineering Instructor#English Instructor#Mathematics Instructor#Recognition#Wyoming Student#Durst#Marlan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Jorgensen to receive UW literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders at approximately 1:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Anderson: A toast to putting the community in college

In a stroke of great timing, Casper College held its awards ceremony on the exact night when COVID-vaccinated people got the CDC go-ahead to go crazy and gather in person. So, on May 13 an actual (not virtual) lawn party took place at the college president’s awesome yard on a hill with a spectacular overlook toward Casper Mountain.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: This Just In

Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle's Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don't come if you are ill.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott....