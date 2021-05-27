CC 2020-2021 end-of-year honorees named
Seven Casper College employees were recognized with 2020-2021 year-end honors during the college’s annual retirement and recognition dinner held in May. Megan Schafer, executive assistant for administrative and student services, was recognized with the Robert O. Durst Classified Staff Award. The award is designed to recognize a classified staff member who demonstrates an outstanding service reputation in their job performance, knowledge, effectiveness, character, communication, cooperation, judgment, and interactions.www.caspercollege.edu