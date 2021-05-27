The Watering Hole, an Immersive Theatrical Installation by Lynn Nottage, to Reopen The Pershing Square Signature Center

Looking to add something a little more environmentally relevant to your afternoon strolls through the Saratoga Spa State Park? The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) today announced that it would be relaunching Pulitzer Prize–winning composer and sound artist Ellen Reid’s Soundwalk installation, an app-based, GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to illuminate the natural environment in the park. Following the popularity of its initial run last September, Soundwalk, which is free to the public, will return as a year-round installation today and run through June 1, 2022.