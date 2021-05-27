newsbreak-logo
The Watering Hole, an Immersive Theatrical Installation by Lynn Nottage, to Reopen The Pershing Square Signature Center

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and acclaimed director Miranda Haymon have teamed up to create The Watering Hole, a new immersive theatrical installation. The production will begin June 22, becoming the first to run at The Pershing Square Signature Center since the shutdown began. This project culminates Nottage’s residency at Signature, following hit runs of her plays Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark in earlier seasons.

