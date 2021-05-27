Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central, LA

Arts Council of Central Louisiana Announces Lifted Restrictions Performing Arts Center

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 7 days ago

Alexandria, LA, May 27, 2021– The Arts Council of Central Louisiana will reopen the Hearn Stage in the Kress Theatre at full capacity and move to full capacity at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center effective Monday, for the Hearn Stage & The Coughlin-Saunders May 31st. The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Health, has provided an update for reopening the performing arts venues. The new guidelines state there are no further restrictions reducing occupant capacities. Full capacity as authorized by the State Fire Marshal, based upon the adopted codes, is now permitted.

klax-tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Central, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Department#Theatre#The State Fire Marshal#Contracting Covid 19#Guidelines#La#Occupant Capacities#Hearn Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

CENLA Giving Day raises over $531,000

Alexandria, La., May 17, 2021 – Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. This powerful online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community. As an incentive to participate...
Central, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Central Plaza strip center sells for $5.6M

Central Plaza, the strip center on the corner of Wax and Sullivan roads in Central, has sold for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies, an Alexandria-based real estate and investment firm, purchased t…. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get...
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Graduation day for Central Catholic

The masks hid their smiles, but you know they were there. Saturday was graduation day for Central Catholic High School's Class of 2021 in a 1 p.m. ceremony at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City. It wasn't quite a return to normal, because the graduates, many members of the audience, and clergymen and altar attendants wore masks at the urging of Houma-Thibodaux Diocese Bishop Shelton Fabre, who presided at Saturday's graduation. Otherwise, mitigation measures have been relaxed enough to allow a mostly traditional commencement. Five valedictorians and one salutatorian led the graduates into the church. Click on this text to find more about them.
Central, LAtheadvocate.com

Central shopping center sells for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Central, LAkalb.com

Karen McPherson

Alicia Hamilton talks about the St. Anthony School Shoe Drive and how you can help. Dennis Flynn talks about why time is so critical in dealing with a stroke victim. More local teams clinch spot in state baseball tournament. Updated: 15 hours ago. More of your Central Louisiana baseball teams...
Central, LAkalb.com

Great Health Divide: Surviving a Stroke

Great Health Divide: Fitness options breaking down barriers and getting people fit. Most people already don’t like working out, and on top of that, finding a gym that’s affordable and close to home can be a challenge. Great Health Divide. 17 parishes identified as broadband deserts, grassroots group steps up...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Local officials attend ‘Cenla Day at the Legislature’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The state legislative session, primarily addressing fiscal concerns, started on April 12, and Wednesday, May 5 was a day for local officials to catch up on proposals being made and how they impact Central Louisiana. Infrastructure has been one of the main points of emphasis...