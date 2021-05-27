Arts Council of Central Louisiana Announces Lifted Restrictions Performing Arts Center

The masks hid their smiles, but you know they were there. Saturday was graduation day for Central Catholic High School's Class of 2021 in a 1 p.m. ceremony at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City. It wasn't quite a return to normal, because the graduates, many members of the audience, and clergymen and altar attendants wore masks at the urging of Houma-Thibodaux Diocese Bishop Shelton Fabre, who presided at Saturday's graduation. Otherwise, mitigation measures have been relaxed enough to allow a mostly traditional commencement. Five valedictorians and one salutatorian led the graduates into the church. Click on this text to find more about them.