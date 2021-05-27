Arts Council of Central Louisiana Announces Lifted Restrictions Performing Arts Center
Alexandria, LA, May 27, 2021– The Arts Council of Central Louisiana will reopen the Hearn Stage in the Kress Theatre at full capacity and move to full capacity at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center effective Monday, for the Hearn Stage & The Coughlin-Saunders May 31st. The Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Health, has provided an update for reopening the performing arts venues. The new guidelines state there are no further restrictions reducing occupant capacities. Full capacity as authorized by the State Fire Marshal, based upon the adopted codes, is now permitted.