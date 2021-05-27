Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyson Alualu Explains Benefits Of Veteran Players Attending OTAs

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers had an extremely large turnout for their first week of OTA practices this year and that’s a bit surprising with a large number of players expected to boycott them at the urging of the NFLPA. Even Steelers defensive captain and team union rep Cameron Heyward is in attendance this week and that was quite shocking. Also in attendance is one of the team’s oldest players, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, and on Thursday he was asked to describe what kind of benefits there are when it comes to him and others being present at OTAs.

steelersdepot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Team Members#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nflpa#Otas#Veteran Members#This Week#Ota Practices#Techniques#Benefits#Questions#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

For Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, home is where the heart is

Slowly but surely, sports in America are looking familiar again after nearly 18 months of being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many NBA and NHL playoff games are being played to near-full capacity as states ease restrictions and guidelines. The NFL this week said it expects its stadiums to return...
NFLSteelers Depot

Tyson Alualu Admits He Played Through The Pain To Close Out Last Season

Tyson Alualu is one of the league’s most underrated ironmen. He’s almost never out of the lineup, even more incredible considering the physical nature of the position he plays. In 11 years, he’s missed just four games. And of those part of his 2010 draft class, only Ndamukong Suh has played more games than Alualu’s 172. But playing and playing healthy are two different things. Rarely does any NFL player make it 172 games without fighting through injury. That’s what happened to Alualu last season, pushing through multiple injuries by year’s end.
NFLSteelers Depot

Tyson Alualu Says It’s On D-Line To ‘Set The Tone’ In The Trenches As O-Line Transitions

One of the oldest and most widely accepted theories on football is that it is a game that is won in the trenches. That means the offensive and defensive lines. As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2021 season navigating through significant upheaval on the offensive side of the trenches, those on the defensive side understand that it is on them to set the tone for the entire team.
NFLNBC Sports

Tyson Alualu feels fortunate he tested positive for COVID-19 when he did

COVID-19 got in the way of Tyson Alualu returning to the Jaguars. He and the Steelers are grateful for the way it worked out. The defensive lineman, a first-round choice of the Jaguars in 2010 who spent seven seasons in Jacksonville, agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with his former team in March. But before he could catch his flight to Jacksonville to make the deal official, Alualu tested positive for the coronavirus.
NFLNFL

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

From ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ to ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has been marked by some surprising and noteworthy returns. Perhaps none has been quite as remarkable a ride as that of ﻿Tyson Alualu﻿'s homecoming. One of myriad former first-round picks on the Steelers defense in 2020, Alualu was originally selected...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Simms ranks 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo at No. 21 among top 40 QBs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Chris Simms of NBC Sports continues the countdown of his often controversial annual ranking of his top 40 NFL quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers were previously represented by rookie Trey Lance, who came in at No. 38. Now we know where starter Jimmy Garoppolo falls within the ranking as teams prepare for the 2021 season.
NFLFrankfort Times

AP source: Rodgers doesn't attend Packers' 1st day of OTAs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn't with the team on Monday.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals shortened OTAs for veteran players

The Arizona Cardinals have apparently made some concessions to their offseason program in order to get more veteran participation. Throughout this offseason, the NFLPA has been pushing players to boycott the voluntary part of the offseason. Some teams have even issued statements through the NFLPA stating that the entire team...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 3 - OTAs & Minicamp

It's starting to look a little bit like football here in Flowery Branch. After conditioning and light on-field work last week the Falcons begin the third and final phase of the NFL's offseason program this week. Phase 3 remains its customary four-week length and signals the closest thing that we've seen to a return to normal.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns players, team working on OTA resolution

The first week of Cleveland Browns post-draft organized team activities, or OTAs, took place virtually. No players attended the team facilities in Berea at the behest of the NFLPA, which has recommended that players not participate due to long-term injury concerns. It’s a tricky issue for both the players and...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell: OTA attendance of 80+ shows Detroit Lions players’ commitment

The Detroit Lions are on Day 3 of Organized Team Activities, and Dan Campbell is already impressed with the team’s buy-in. Per Campbell, over 80 players of the team’s 90-man limit have reported to OTAs—voluntary practices that the players are not obligated to participate in. “To me, that sends a...
NFLfox13news.com

Bucs in OTAs without veteran players

The Buccaneers hit the field for their first offseason training activities looking nothing like Super Bowl champions. Not a world championship starter was in sight.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Deshaun Watson Won’t Attend OTA’s, Maintains Desire To Be Traded

According to Tom Pelissero, Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants Houston to trade him. The 22 lawsuits against Watson for varying degrees of sexual misconduct have jammed up any potential trade for the star quarterback until there’s some kind of resolution. Had it not been for...
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings OTAs Get Underway With Veterans in Attendance

Phase three of the offseason got going on Monday with the Vikings kicking off the "OTA" period at TCO Performance Center. This phase will run for the next four weeks, culminating in mandatory minicamp in mid-June. There had been some speculation that certain players might not show up for OTAs,...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys OTA attendance is high, which they hope gives them an advantage in 2021

The NFLPA and the NFL have been playing a game of tug-of-war over the amount of acceptable offseason activities that the players should be participating in. On one end of the spectrum is the NFLPA basically encouraging its membership to not attend any of the normal offseason activities like OTAs and minicamps. On the other end of the spectrum, the NFL is basically saying that thing should return to pre-pandemic conditions where there were three phases of offseason training that included OTAs and minicamps.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ten players not in attendance at Packers' OTAs on Tuesday

Five wide receivers were among the 10 players that weren’t with the Green Bay Packers during OTAs on Tuesday. Receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess did not attend the voluntary offseason workout session. They were joined by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Ka’dar Hollman and Stanford Samuels.
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Five players with the most to prove in the Patriots OTAs

Starting this week, we’ll get a small preview of the 2021 Patriots. Monday marked the start of organized team activities otherwise known as OTAs. The Pats will practice 13 times over the next four weeks. The media will be present for five total sessions. The first is this Thursday at Gillette Stadium.