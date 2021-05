VERO BEACH — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested David W. Yates and charged him with 26 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The arrest stemmed from the 26 dogs and puppies who were abandoned on the 4300 block of 25th St. SW in Vero Beach on April 9. The dogs had all been piled together into one small wire cage with no food, water, or shelter.