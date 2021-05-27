Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: NFL suspends Jared Veldheer six games

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The reason for Veldheer’s suspension is unclear. Veldheer nearly played for two teams in the same postseason last season. He saw action for the Colts in...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Colts#Espn#American Football#The Packers#Raiders#Action Games#Practice Squad#Espn Reports#Free Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLStampede Blue

Claims the Indianapolis Colts are worse than a season ago premature, overstated

Indianapolis Star columnist and Stampede Blue friend, Gregg Doyel recently penned a story explaining how the Colts have almost certainly gotten worse since the team’s season ended in Buffalo earlier this year (subscription required). Doyel analyzed each position and explained how it is unreasonable to think the Colts are better now than they were at the end of the 2020 season, noting it’s the first time in Chris Ballard’s tenure this is the case.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Offensive Lineman Suspended For 6 Games

Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is currently unsigned, but even if he joins a team soon, he won’t be able to help them early in the 2021 season. Veldheer has been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The reason for the punishment was not provided.
NFLUSA Today

Former Spartan CB Darqueze Dennard signed by Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are about to get a dose of the No Fly Zone in their defensive backfield. On Thursday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that the Cardinals signed veteran cornerback and former Spartan Darqueze Dennard to a one-year deal. Dennard had spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, his...
MLSESPN

Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

NEW YORK --  Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team's game against D.C. United on May 16. Nani will miss Sunday's game against Toronto and...
NHLESPN

Oilers' Archibald suspended for Game 4 against Winnipeg

NEW YORK --  Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series in Winnipeg on Sunday. The incident occurred at 11:11 of the third period. Archibald was assessed a minor penalty for tripping. The...
NFLYardbarker

Trade and Cut Possibilities

With the NFL set to release its schedule Wednesday evening, Bears rookie minicamp starting Friday and on-field voluntary work for the full team slated for next week, it would appear some type of roster move could be forthcoming. Forthcoming might actually be a stretch. These could happen any time until...
NFLMorning Sun

'Off-script': NFL analyst questions Jared Goff's play-making abilities

The grit and toughness demonstrated by quarterback Jared Goff last season appealed to new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes. "The last time I saw him, he was starting a divisional playoff game on the road and completing over 70 percent of his passes and doing that with a broken hand," Holmes said on The Athletic's "Football Show" podcast. "The one thing that I have always known about Jared is his toughness -- his physical and mental toughness. That’s always stood out to me ever since he was a rookie, when he got thrown in with the Rams. It wasn’t a great situation from an offensive line standpoint, and he took a beating. But, he kept getting up. So, I knew that Dan’s vision of having a team that has grit and toughness, I knew Jared would fit that."
NFLNBC Sports

Report: NFL to allow fans at Pats preseason games, training camp

More people may be able to watch the New England Patriots in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the Patriots — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.
NFLFOX Sports

NFL suspends Lions tackle Jashon Cornell for first 3 games

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse. The NFL said Thursday that Cornell can play in preseason games and participate in practices...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers officially announce signings of five undrafted free agents

1 share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In addition to signing five of their eight draft picks, the San Francisco 49ers officially announced the signing of the following five undrafted free agents. All five signings had already been reported but were made official today.
NFLchatsports.com

The six reasons the Cowboys are having one of the best OTAs in the NFL

OTAs have started for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. (Or at least the teams that are not foregoing them.) There is a strong sense of optimism for all the teams, an annual tradition. Everything is good, or at least presented as good. We see coaches finding every possible reason to pump up their players, leading to things like Ron Rivera gushing about Ryan Fitzpatrick. Each and every player that is in camp is in better shape than ever and poised to have the best year of their career. Except, of course, for the rookies who are all looking absolutely like they belong in the league.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign MyCole Pruitt

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt has found a new team. Pruitt's agents announced that he has agreed to a contract with the 49ers. No terms of the deal have been announced. Pruitt spent the last three seasons with the Titans and appeared in 42 regular season games. He had 20 catches for 241 yards and [more]
MLBlindyssports.com

Twins reliever Tyler Duffey suspended for three games

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch behind Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermin Mercedes during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s game at Target Field. The announcement was made Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

Report: Zach Ertz Release “Unlikely”

Can we go a full day without a Philadelphia Eagles post?. Just to jog your memory here, Zach Ertz enters this season at age 31 with a base salary of $8.5 million and cap hit of $12.7 million. According to Over the Cap, a post-June 1st cut or trade would result in about $4 million in dead cap and $8 million in relief. Ertz was not at voluntary OTAs and it’s widely believed that he’s ready to move on.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: NFL Could Expand to 18-Game Regular Season

Report: NFL could expand to 18-game regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL teams will play a 17-game schedule for the first time during the 2021 season, but that may not be the end of the league's expansion plans. NBC Sports' Peter King reports in his latest Football...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL already aiming for future 18-game schedule, perhaps as early as 2025, per reports

The NFL is about to host its biggest season ever, expanding to a 17-game schedule this year. But don't count out yet another expansion in the coming years. According to NBC Sports, the league is likely aiming for a future move to 18 games -- perhaps as soon as 2025 -- if not earlier. The NFL's current collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2030, outlines only a move from 16 to 17 regular-season games, but Peter King reports "most observers ... think 18 games is on the way," with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio saying it's "just a matter of time" until an additional week is up for a vote.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers agree to terms with Andy Jones

The 49ers added a receiver with the last name Jones on Tuesday, but he probably is not the Jones who 49ers fans had in mind. The 49ers have agreed to terms with receiver Andy Jones, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Jones, 26, has played 11 games with three starts...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Ryan Reaves Suspended Two Games

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. The suspension comes after Reaves was given a match penalty last night for his actions in the third period, kneeling on the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves. As the accompanying video explains: