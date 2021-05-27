Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands One More Night of Cold Overnight Lows Friday Night Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in the Fairbanks area and around 30 in North Pole with even colder temperatures in the normal cold spots in the valley. Low temperatures in Delta Junction and Nenana will also fall to around freezing. Temps warm back up on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows staying above freezing. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sedley around 240 PM EDT. Ivor around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Sebrell, Burdette, Manry, Story, Worrell and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 1240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Cloudcroft, moving south at 15 mph. Dime to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Timberon, Sacramento, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Mayhill, Weed, Sixteen Springs, Benson Ridge, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon, Dry Canyon and Bluff Springs.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Hertford County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hertford The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding around in the area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More steady rain is expected through 8 pm. * Many low lying and poor drainage areas which typically flood are experiencing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson.
Halifax County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY THAT WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE, CENTRAL HALIFAX AND NORTHEASTERN NASH COUNTIES WAS REPLACED BY A FLASH FLOOD WARNING The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue through this morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Horry County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Horry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BRUNSWICK...SOUTHERN COLUMBUS AND EAST CENTRAL HORRY COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm near Little River Entrance, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms as they move onshore between Little River Inlet and Long Beach. And may intensify slightly as they move further inland, producing up to 40 mph wind gusts. Locations impacted include Oak Island, Shallotte, Sunset Beach, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Little River Entrance, Little River, Iredell, Carolina Shores, Calabash, Civie Town, Grissettown, Longwood, Seaside, Russtown, Brooksville, Long Beach and Varnamtown.