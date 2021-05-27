Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands One More Night of Cold Overnight Lows Friday Night Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the Interior tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s in the Fairbanks area and around 30 in North Pole with even colder temperatures in the normal cold spots in the valley. Low temperatures in Delta Junction and Nenana will also fall to around freezing. Temps warm back up on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows staying above freezing. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov