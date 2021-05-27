Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Cancel
Environment

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Cold Temperatures with Mixed Rain and Snow Expected Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the area again tonight. In addition, snow levels will fall to around 1000 feet at times through tonight, resulting in mixed rain and snow across the region. Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected for most areas although higher elevations may see a few inches of snow in grassy areas. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

Granite County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Missoula, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Missoula, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, East Missoula, Potomac, Twin Creeks and Turah.
Lincoln County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Mountains, Upper Tularosa Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Boaters should move to safe shelter now. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: South Central Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bonito Lake, or 9 miles northwest of Ruidoso. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Capitan, Bonito Lake, Alto, Nogal, Hollywood and Angus.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Southampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Courtland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sedley around 240 PM EDT. Ivor around 300 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Vicksville, Dory, Berlin, Sebrell, Burdette, Manry, Story, Worrell and Capron. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 17:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Alamosa and southeastern Rio Grande Counties through 600 PM MDT At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alamosa East, or near Alamosa, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamosa, Alamosa East and Mosca. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 13:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rio Grande and south central Saguache Counties through 515 PM MDT At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Del Norte, or 31 miles west of Alamosa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Del Norte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. In the eastern half of the area, flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. In the western half of the area, light to moderate rain continues to prolong the improvement in conditions and a new advisory will be issued. Please see the bulletin for that advisory for more details. Continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat as diminishing rain will allow for any remaining localized flooding to improve more rapidly. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 13:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-03 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alamosa, east central Rio Grande and south central Saguache Counties through 515 PM MDT At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Center, or 22 miles north of Alamosa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Center, Hooper and Mosca. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hertford County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hertford The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia The Western City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding around in the area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. More steady rain is expected through 8 pm. * Many low lying and poor drainage areas which typically flood are experiencing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Boykins, Chowan University, Dahlia, Suffolk, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Como, Claresville, Hunterdale, Sedley and Jackson.
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Churchill, Pershing by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Churchill; Pershing The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Churchill County in west central Nevada Eastern Pershing County in west central Nevada * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 609 PM PDT, a dust plume was near Lovelock, moving north at 20 mph from Interstate 80 eastward through northern Dixie and Edwards valleys. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Web cameras and weather sensors. IMPACT...Hazardous travel due to low visibility. Poor air quality. * Interstate 80 will continue to be impacted from around Lovelock northward past Mill City. There could be spots where visibility drops below one quarter mile. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Oreana, Imlay, Unionville, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Rye Patch Reservoir, Star Peak, Mount Tobin, Mill City, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, McKinney Pass, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground, Organ Peak, Hyder Hot Springs and Buffalo Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be hazardous due to low visibility. Pull completely over and turn off headlights in areas of blowing dust where visibility is near zero miles. Delay or reroute travel. Remain aware of the weather.
Granite County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 11:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IDAHO...RAVALLI AND SOUTHWESTERN GRANITE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM MDT/1215 AM PDT/ At 1208 AM MDT/1108 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 32 miles east of Lowell to 13 miles south of Conner. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size to marble size hail and winds between 35 and 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain can be expected under the most intense cells. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Darby, Conner, Woodside, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Charlos Heights, Corvallis and Como. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additionally, City of Mission personnel reported numerous road closures in the city of Mission due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso, Palmview, Palmhurst, South McAllen, North McAllen, Sharyland, Alton, Austin Middle School, Carman Elementary School, Mayfield Park and San Juan City Hall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue through this morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.