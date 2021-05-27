Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Cold Temperatures with Mixed Rain and Snow Expected Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s for much of the area again tonight. In addition, snow levels will fall to around 1000 feet at times through tonight, resulting in mixed rain and snow across the region. Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected for most areas although higher elevations may see a few inches of snow in grassy areas. Residents should prepare to move plants indoors if possible, or cover them to protect them from the cold. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov