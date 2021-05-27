Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additionally, City of Mission personnel reported numerous road closures in the city of Mission due to flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso, Palmview, Palmhurst, South McAllen, North McAllen, Sharyland, Alton, Austin Middle School, Carman Elementary School, Mayfield Park and San Juan City Hall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED