Special Weather Statement issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali Accumulating Snow on the Denali Park Road Late this Evening through Saturday Morning A cold front will push much cooler temperatures and accumulating snow to lower elevations, including along the Denali Park Road beginning late today. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible by Saturday morning from Teklanika Rest Stop to Eielson Visitor Center. Other locations along the park road can expect less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Precipitation will turn to rain by Saturday afternoon and stop by Saturday night. High temperatures today will only be in the low to mid 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s on Saturday morning, with highs in the mid 40s and low 50s. Warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected Sunday and Monday. Those planning to travel or camp along the Denali Park Road Friday evening and Saturday should be prepared for potential winter conditions.alerts.weather.gov