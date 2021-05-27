Special Weather Statement issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue through this morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.