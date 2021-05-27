Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma North central Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Piedmont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Piedmont, Okarche, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City and Navina. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov