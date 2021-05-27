Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Izard County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Horseshoe Bend, or 8 miles south of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Highland in Sharp County... Hardy Oxford... Franklin Ballard... Myron Agnos... Heart Glencoe... Morriston Wheeling... Kittle Saddle... Salem Airport Sitka... Wiseman HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Marion; Newton; Searcy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SEARCY...NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...MARION...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE...BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1053 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Price Place to Pruitt. Movement was east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harrison... Mountain Home Bull Shoals... Yellville Jasper... Gassville Flippin... Lakeview in Baxter County Norfork... Salesville Western Grove... Briarcliff Pyatt... Valley Springs Arkawana... Dugger Olvey... Ott Carver... Erbie
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Izard, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Izard; Stone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN STONE...NORTHWESTERN INDEPENDENCE...SOUTHERN IZARD AND NORTHERN CLEBURNE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanchard Springs Campground, or near Mountain View, moving east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain View... Cushman Concord... Herpel Croker... Blanchard Springs Campground Bethesda... Guion Allison... Ben Hanover... Marcella Fifty-Six... Lafferty Twin Creek... Sylamore Bike Trail Gunner Pool Campground... Sylamore Saint James... Newnata
Fulton County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN FULTON AND NORTHEASTERN SHARP COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms in southeast Missouri along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Alton to 8 miles northwest of Thayer. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mammoth Spring... Maynard Ravenden Springs... Attica Mammoth Spring State Park... Dalton Armstrong... Elkins Park Brakebill... Middlebrook Warm Springs... Ingram Saddler Falls... Eleven Point Wirth... Ozark Acres Hamil... Elm Store Pitman