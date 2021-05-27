Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Marion; Newton; Searcy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SEARCY...NORTHEASTERN NEWTON...MARION...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE...BAXTER AND NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1053 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Price Place to Pruitt. Movement was east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harrison... Mountain Home Bull Shoals... Yellville Jasper... Gassville Flippin... Lakeview in Baxter County Norfork... Salesville Western Grove... Briarcliff Pyatt... Valley Springs Arkawana... Dugger Olvey... Ott Carver... Erbie