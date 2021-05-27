Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Izard County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Horseshoe Bend, or 8 miles south of Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Highland in Sharp County... Hardy Oxford... Franklin Ballard... Myron Agnos... Heart Glencoe... Morriston Wheeling... Kittle Saddle... Salem Airport Sitka... Wiseman HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov