New England Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone faced a difficult decision after his 2020 season. The linebacker suffered through an injury-plagued junior season already shortened by COVID-19 that culminated with a torn ACL in November. So, he could return for his senior season and hope to heal his injured knee in time to improve his draft stock, or he could declare for the draft and cross his fingers that a team would look at the bigger picture of his college career and take him with an eye toward the future. There was really no best option, but he chose to enter the draft, and the Patriots took him with the 177th overall pick.