Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Top South Carolina Democrat wants $1M vaccine lottery prize

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrmGm_0aDrimO300

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease, similar to a program in Ohio.

That type of program might get South Carolina, where just 36% of residents are fully vaccinated, out of the bottom 10 in the percentage of residents who have completed their COVID-19 immunizations, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said.

“I think the message of the State of South Carolina should be clear. Get vaccinated: protect yourself, protect those around you, and you just might win a million dollars,” the Columbia Democrat said in a statement.

Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes to adults who have been vaccinated and a college scholarship to five children ages 12 to 17 who get their shots. Ohio saw an increase in vaccinations after announcing the prizes.

More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children entered the drawing for the college scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.

South Carolina senators considered more modest incentives during last month’s budget debate, including a $250 scholarship to college students who get vaccinated or $100 for the first 500,000 people to get the COVID-19 shot.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto compared it to how crazy people get when prizes worth only several dollars are offered at sporting events.

“When they drop the things at the ball games, people jump all over themselves to get a Chick-fil-A sandwich gift card,” said Hutto, a Democrat from Orangeburg.

Both proposals failed with minimal support from the Republican majority.

The House is considering changes to the state budget next month and Rutherford is on the House Ways and Means Committee, which will discuss the spending plan next week.

View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Ohio State
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of South Carolina#Democratic Lawmakers#College Tuition#S C#Ap#Republican#Columbia Democrat#South Carolina Senators#Prizes#Vaccinations#Money#Program#Adults#College Students#Drawing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Lottery
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee sets election to fill seat after lawmaker’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials have set a special election to replace an eastern Tennessee state lawmaker who died after a fight with pancreatic cancer. This week, Secretary of State Tre Hargett tweeted that the primary election will be July 27 and the general election will be Sept. 14 in the contest to replace the late Republican Rep. Mike Carter of Ooltewah.
Columbia, SCMySanAntonio

Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster posted on Twitter that he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun...
Mississippi StateThe Post and Courier

Supreme Court to consider Mississippi abortion ban that could impact SC

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for a potential rollback of longstanding precedent that could have significant implications for South Carolina's more restrictive law. If the increasingly conservative court sides with Mississippi by reversing...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Columbia, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor’s mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCNew Haven Register

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to...
Columbia, SCThe State

New Five Points development honors trailblazing woman in Columbia, USC history

The newest development in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district will be named in honor of a trailblazing University of South Carolina student. The Treadwell development will cover nearly half the 900 block of Harden Street, a site that has languished for decades but has been poised for revival in recent years. Developers say they plan to welcome new businesses to the area in roughly the next year.