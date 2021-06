I attended the Cobb Election Town Hall on 5/18/21 hosted by Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Cobb Election Director Janine Eveler to discuss the new changes included in the recently passed election legislation SB202. I naively envisioned it would be some type of back-and-forth exchange where folks in attendance would have an opportunity to directly ask the host questions and have a meaningful interaction. In that area I was greatly mistaken! Instead of being able to directly voice your questions you were handed an index card to write down your question and Ms. Cupid and her staff picked and chose which ones they felt worthy of answering. It quickly became obvious to those in attendance that no difficult or controversial questions were going to be addressed that night. Personally I wanted to ask why Cobb County Elections Board is still attempting to accept over $1 million from an outside group which is clearly outlawed in the new law – unfortunately my question was not addressed.