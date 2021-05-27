Three Tips for Training on the Road

As places and attractions reopen, more people get vaccinated, and everyone starts traveling again, this summer is poised to be all about the great American road trip. Whether you’re taking the fam to the beaches of Florida, exploring the Windy City, or even just venturing a few hours away to Virginia Beach or Philadelphia, you’ll want to make the trip as painless—dare we say fun?—as possible, for both kids and adults. Kristy Alpert is the author of the brand-new book Road Trip Activities and Travel Journal for Kids, which includes more than 50 car games, puzzles, writing prompts, questionnaires, interview ideas, scavenger hunts, brainteasers, and more. She’s a firm believer that road trips help shape a child’s future, and that using all five senses can help create longer-lasting memories. Alpert has some tips for when you get on the road again.