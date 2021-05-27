Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township to host second annual Pollinator BioBlitz

By The Woodlands Township
Woodlands Online& LLC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township invites residents to participate in the second annual Pollinator BioBlitz in celebration of National Pollinator Week, beginning Monday, June 21, 2021 and concluding Sunday, June 27, 2021. New this year, the entire family is encouraged to join the fun in person Saturday, June...

www.woodlandsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Pollinators#Birds#Pesticides#Habitat Loss#Inaturalist#The App Store#Ios#The Community Project#The Recreation Center#National Pollinator Week#Woodlands Township#Butterflies#Bees#Rob Fleming Park#Plants#Nature Specialists#Fun#Drive#Observations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.” – Steve Maraboli | Here’s our pick of the top five things to do in The Woodlands this week:
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Township to hold Memorial Day event with fireworks

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township invites residents and visitors alike to the Memorial Day event in The Woodlands on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., from 5 to 9 p.m. Memorial Day in The Woodlands pays tribute to all military service men...
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance...
The Woodlands, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The crew and I recently went up the northern part of Houston where The Woodlands stands. The Woodlands is like a mini city, with its own bustling business center, parks and town centers, and quaint residential areas. I was particularly excited about the family-friendly activities and the shopping opportunities that The Woodlands is known for, and I was not disappointed at all.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

7 Bayou Springs Court

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1573 Sq. Ft. Move in ready with an excellent location convenient access to I-45 and all The Woodlands has to offer. Tiled entry, flexible plan with optional study or bedroom 3. Split floor plan. High ceilings, lots of natural light, no carpet, open kitchen to family room and dining, gas log fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, fridge included, breakfast bar. Master suite with recent frameless shower. Private corner lot with no rear neighbors.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Woodlands Resort shifts to 'bubble' program amid COVID

The Woodlands has long been called a “bubble community” and now visitors to The Woodlands Resort can experience a luxury ‘bubble’ vacation after changes were made during months of COVID-induced closure during 2020. Similar to other large hotels in The Woodlands such as The Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center,...
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

40th Anniversary Legacy Awards Luncheon For Community Assistance Center

THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Community Assistance Center hosted their 40th Anniversary Legacy Awards Luncheon Friday, May 14 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. The Legacy Luncheon honored various people and organizations for their service to the Community Assistance Center as well as their dedication to Montgomery County. Nelda Luce Blair emceed the event and Liz Murry was the keynote speaker. It was a great time of showcasing the great work that Community Assistance Center does in our community. From helping the homeless secure food, shelter and employment, to providing the community with various ways to stem the plight of those unable to help themselves, the exciting 40th Anniversary event was a milestone of an organization that dedicates its mission to giving hope to the hopeless.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

22 Overlyn Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3320 Sq. Ft. One story Darling home in Grogan's Forest with incredible custom updates! Remodeled baths, new Pella windows, fresh interior paint, all new door hardware, added taller baseboards, Trane high efficiency A/C, re-landscaped yard and added pond, built out a/c space upstairs, and so much more! With no left side or rear neighbors, you'll love the extra privacy this home has to offer. Gated courtyard entry; formal dining (or flex space); open concept kitchen/breakfast/den; sun room off the kitchen with views of the serene fountain; spacious owner's retreat has a door to the backyard, relaxing bath and walk-in closet with built-ins; private study; two secondary bedrooms; a nature lover's dream backyard has a covered patio and lanai overlooking a peaceful pond; 3 car tandem garage with built-in shelving too!
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Wine & Food Week 2021 returns to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- For wine and food lovers, the pandemic put a damper on the annual Wine & Food Week - THE not to be missed event. Period. Organizers got creative and, in 2020, slowly rolled out event-by-event offerings to limited audiences as safety and regulations would allow. As Texas opens up, Wine & Food Week events will roll out all across the calendar in 2021, bringing back beloved events much to the excitement of devotees. Wine & Food Week 2021 returns to The Woodlands for a line-up of multi-faceted events, reuniting scores of culinary talent and drawing avid foodies and wine enthusiasts from across the region. Rooted in a deep affection for all things wine and food, Wine & Food Week, under the direction of Food & Vine Time Productions, will once again raise a glass to master chefs, winemakers, educators and more, hailing from across the region. Experience national and international wines at Ladies of the Vine Luncheon, casual events like Wine Walk at Market Street and Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and the coveted event for the most serious of aficionados, The Platinum Wine Vault Ultra-Premium Collectors Tasting. More announcements to come.
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Back Table Kitchen & Bar to Open at Woodlands Resort June 2

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is turning the tables in The Woodlands® with a new culinary concept. Slated to debut on June 2, Back Table Kitchen & Bar is poised to tee up a casually stylish, festive and family-friendly gathering place for seasonal, southern-inspired fare with global accents in a standalone building on the grounds of The Woodlands Resort. Formerly the site of acclaimed Robard’s Steakhouse, the 5,413-square-foot waterfront venue with an 800-square-foot terrace overlooking the 18th green of the Panther Trail golf course is being reimagined to capture the charm and aesthetic of the coastal south.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Owner of The Learning Zoo Teams Up With Woodlands Online To Create Animal-Centered Video Show; showcases local animal organizations and rescue centers

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Learning Zoo, located off 1488 W, presents an up-close experience with wildlife. From red-footed tortoises native to Venezuela, a python native to Thailand, and a sun conure native to Brazil, the nearly 50 animals housed at The Learning Zoo provide education and appreciation for animals and their natural habitats.
The Woodlands, TXcommunityimpact.com

The Woodlands Edition | June 2021

28% Wildcat PPE opened in 2020 with 2,415 manufacturing jobs. Employment Ups & Downs Health care and manufacturing industries grew in The Woodlands area in 2020. of area’s major nonretail employment* with 10,806 health care jobs. Recent regulatory decisions have highlighted dif- ferences in opinion on how groundwater should be...
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Lightning McQueen and Friends to Visit Woodlands Children’s Museum

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Kachow! The Woodlands Children’s Museum is revving up for summer with a visit from some favorite movie characters!. On Saturday, May 29, museum guests will have an opportunity to get up close for a photo meet and greet with the famous hot-shot race-car who loves going faster than fast, named Lightning McQueen. Also on site will be the very optimistic, but sometimes forgetful, Tow Mater, and rival and antagonist, Jackson Storm, the poster “car” of a new generation of high-tech cars with little regard for the older race car generations. There will also be a special appearance by one of the Tipping Tractors, a game that Mater and Lightning McQueen like to play in the pasture. The replica vehicles, from the Cars movie series, will be on site for families to enjoy from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

State Fare is coming to The Woodlands' Hughes Landing

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) and Culinary Khancepts announces State Fare Kitchen & Bar, a full-service restaurant specializing in upbeat southern cuisine will open its third location in late 2021 in Hughes Landing®, a 79-acre award-winning, mixed-use destination in The Woodlands®. State Fare Kitchen & Bar will be situated at Restaurant Row overlooking 200-acre Lake Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 200.
The Woodlands, TXbizjournals

State Fare Kitchen & Bar to open third location in The Woodlands

State Fare Kitchen & Bar will open its next location in late 2021 in the 66-acre Hughes Landing mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The Woodlands restaurant will be the company's third, joining existing locations in Sugar Land and Memorial City. It will be at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 200, in Restaurant Row overlooking Lake Woodlands. Hughes Landing is a.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Our 2021 Graduation Guide Has You Covered

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Graduation is around the corner, and Woodlands Online’s Graduation Guide has all of the info you need! Including ceremony dates, times, and locations for:. • The Woodlands Christian Academy. • The John Cooper School. • Grand Oaks High School. • The Woodlands High School. • College...