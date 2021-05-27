Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus triggered Epping Forest residents to move house

By Lewis Berrill, @LewisBerrill
eppingforestguardian.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one in 20 people in Epping Forest moved house because of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey suggests. Research by the think tank Demos asked 20,000 adults in parliamentary constituencies across Great Britain how the Covid-19 crisis had affected where they want to live. In Epping Forest, 7 per...

www.eppingforestguardian.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Epping Forest#House Prices#Housing Prices#Home Prices#Housing And Urban#Demos#Cih#Ippr#Well Located Housing#Urban Centres#Crisis#Daily Commuting Distance#December#Survey Respondents#University#People#Great Britain#External Affairs#Home Movers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

Daily coronavirus updates: Lamont calls for Connecticut residents to travel, eat out, return to the office. Governor says its time to ‘get out of the damn house.’

One week after Connecticut’s expansive reopening, Gov. Ned Lamont urged the state’s residents to return to the world — to travel, to eat out at restaurants, to work from the office. At a Wednesday press briefing at the Connecticut Convention Center, alongside top business leaders and officials, Lamont told residents...
Los Angeles County, CAPasadena Star-News

Black residents now top LA County’s coronavirus death rates

LOS ANGELES >> For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Black residents in Los Angeles County have overtaken Latinos and now have the highest rates of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths, the county public health director said Thursday, May 27. Barbara Ferrer noted that overall COVID rates in...
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

Government considers compulsory coronavirus jabs for NHS staff

Coronavirus vaccines could be mandatory for NHS staff under plans being considered by ministers. The Government has already consulted on whether to make jabs compulsory for social care workers and ministers are now weighing up whether to do the same for medics. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was important...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Zero UK deaths, and Scotland lockdown easing paused for millions

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. For the first time since March 2020, the UK government did not announce any new coronavirus deaths today. The UK's daily death rate has been falling since the peak reached in January. While it is certainly a moment in the course of the pandemic in the UK, it's worth noting that the figures are often lower at the start of the week because less counting takes place while statisticians are off - and adding in bank holidays will make this figure less certain still. Read more: how significant is a day without Covid deaths?
Times and Democrat

Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on May 20, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The resident was in the 65 and over age category. Statewide, there are 257 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

City of London Corporation criticised for Epping Forest management

I feel I must write to complain about the high-handed approach of the the City of London Corporation, which manages Epping Forest. I understand the forest was given to the people for their recreation and enjoyment and is managed, but not owned, by the Corporation. However, the Corporation seems to think that it can do what it likes with our forest.
Economybdonline.co.uk

First residents move into restored Battersea Power Station switch house

Wilkinson Eyre and Michaelis Boyd complete first 98 flats at Thameside icon. Residents have begun moving into Battersea Power Station after the first section of Wilkinson Eyre’s restoration and conversion of the grade II*-listed landmark completed. The interiors and layouts of the 98 flats, which feature original brick and steelwork...
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Epping Forest District Council

Affecting a Conservation Area or Setting of a listed building. EPF/2734/20 Brewitts Barn Back Lane Nazeing EN9 2RS Change barn to 4 houses. EPF/1107/21 Land at Common View Nazeing Common EN9 2SQ One dwelling. Works to Listed Buildings. EPF/0496/21. Dragons Nursery Road Loughton IG10 4DZ Glasshouse sited on dwarf brick...
IndustryThe Future of Things

What to Consider When Moving House

Some tips to keep in mind when moving into a new house or apartment. Moving house can be both exciting and stressful; there’s so much that needs to be done that sometimes it’s easy to forget about some important and crucial things. In addition, it’s worth considering that something will go wrong at some stage; you’re just trying to limit how often it occurs. But hopefully, by considering these elements of a move, you should have a relatively stress-free moving experience.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

The House in the Forest by El Fil Verd

The House in the Forest is a detached single-family house located in Barcelona, Spain, designed in 2020 by El Fil Verd. The design of this detached single-family house was commissioned to us by a couple with the dream of retirement living in the middle of nature. The site is characterized by a Mediterranean vegetation typical of the area and includes olive trees, pines, mastic trees and palm hearts on calcareous soils. The plot, of about 900 m2, is located at the end of a small urbanization on the edge of the Garraf Natural Park, on the coast south of Barcelona.
Trafficeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Do Epping Forest Conservatives support forest parking charges?

During the long lockdown Epping Forest has been one area that has served as a refuge for recreation and exercise. It has always been free for use by the public. On a visit last week it was sad to see how empty it now is following the imposition of parking charges. It now costs a minimum of £1.50 to enjoy a £1 cup of tea. Local roads are now awash with double red lines. With few spaces outside High Beech church there is now a barrier to those in the congregation needing to arrive by car.
Real Estateeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Epping Forest house prices increased slightly in March

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent, in Epping Forest in March, new figures show. The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6 per cent annual growth. The average Epping Forest house price in March was £477,548, Land Registry figures...
Home & Gardentopfeatured.com

An (In)decent Proposal: Rotating Housing Residence

This is my stupidly simple answer to the houselessness pandemic. Why don’t we initiate a plan where people take turns residing in residences (apartments, condos, single family homes)? Participants can finally get the human right to shelter under a well maintained roof for a time frame based on qualifying factors such as age, gender, and historical injustices. The units will be kept simple and economically sustainable, located in convenient areas (near food sources and social services), and will foster an extended family-like atmosphere with members who share the space. Electricity can be generated via solar and wind power. Individual incomes will be earned through a work program specifically tied to the home structure, such as mowing the lawn, or in some cases neighborhood civic duties, i.e. volunteer fire fighting. When members “check out” at the end of their cycle, rather than going back onto the street they will we offered the chance to rent a room out from one of the places, paying a subsidized rent fee with the money saved from city programs that will be no longer needed…Say goodbye to the heartless sweeps. The buildings will not just be places to “chill out” in. They will be places where honing one’s skill sets can be undertaken, whether it’s gardening, cooking, coding, or any type of creating you can imagine. I don’t see any other proposal taking flight in the near future which hasn’t already proved to be a fruitless endeavor somewhere. This idea of mine is the best low risk/high reward idea that we have on the table. You can shoot it down but do you have a better idea? I’m talking to you, Mayor Wheeler.
Public Healthwnewsnetwork.com

UK set for stronger post-Covid recovery, says OECD

SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightGetty Images. The UK economy’s recovery from the pandemic is set to be stronger than previously thought, a leading international agency has suggested. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says the UK is likely to grow 7.2% in 2021, up from its March projection of...