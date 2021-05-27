Cancel
Austin, TX

Texas A&M student advocating for medical marijuana, hopeful for legislative outcome

By Mekena Rodriguez
KBTX.com
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University student has been advocating during the 2021 legislative session to expand the Compassion Use Program (CUP). Tuesday, HB1535 passed the Senate 31-0 with some amendments and will be sent back to the House to agree or disagree with the amendments made by the Senate. If the bill doesn't get sent to the conference committee it will head straight to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

