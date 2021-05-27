Emma Stone Says Disney’s Smoking Ban Made Becoming Cruella a Bit More ‘Difficult’
Emma Stone’s eponymous turn in Disney’s live-action prequel “Cruella” is missing one iconic facet of the character: Her trademark cigarette and long cigarette holder. That’s because Disney started banning smoking in all of its films as early as 2007, then extended the ban to all Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar offerings in 2015. But the ban didn’t stop Stone from wanting to pick up Cruella’s cigarette holder for her new movie.www.indiewire.com