SAFM - Free Report) posted better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year on year. Results gained from solid performance across all businesses. Also, export demand recovery, driven by higher crude oil prices and strong liquidity, contributed to quarterly growth. Improved poultry markets on the back of favorable customer demand in the foodservice channel were also an upside. However, elevated feed grain costs and business disruptions related to storms acted as headwinds.