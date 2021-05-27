Spring Cycle

newsbreak-logo
The trails and gravel roads are calling—so we give you our picks for the bikes you have to try this season and the gear to help you get out there. Our favorite mountain bike of 2021 checks off all the right boxes. Light and supple—thanks to the carbon frame and Cannondale’s sturdy Horst link pivots that eschew bearings and cut weight—it absolutely engages on the ups, making it ideal for big rides and competition. But this 29er is not just a racer; it can suck up the downhills with 120mm of cushy suspension and geometry meant to bomb technical terrain. A built-in seat dropper and tubeless-ready rims complete the package. Best of all, it rings up at a sane price for this level of performance and a robust SRAM componentry package. $4,000; cannondale.com.

blueridgeoutdoors

May 2021: The Blue Ridge Music Issue

On the Cover: Illustration by Kevin Howdeshell, thebraveunion.com. Biking the Beer Trail: Singletrack and suds in western North Carolina. Nevada Tribble reinvents the wheel by incorporating biking into her art. The local North Carolina landscape provides comfort during a milestone celebration. Spin your wheels with our favorite spring biking gear.
blueridgeoutdoors

Pitch a Tent and Ride

Still not ready for a long flight and an extended stay in a hotel? Load up your bike, head into the woods, and pop a tent at one of these top pedal-ready camping destinations in the Blue Ridge. Last year bike sales broke records and camping found renewed popularity as...
blueridgeoutdoors

Reinventing the Wheel with Nevada Tribble

A bicycle can be used for any number of tasks—from transportation and deliveries to recreation, it’s a versatile tool. For Nevada Tribble, it’s a part of her art. Tribble, a fiber artist and sculptor, started working on her sewing bicycle in college. Sewing has always been a part of her life as she made and mended her clothes throughout the years. But it wasn’t until she started working part-time at the sewing shop in her hometown of Elkins, W.Va., and learned about free motion quilting that she began to see sewing as a drawing tool.