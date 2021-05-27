Chicory: A Colorful Tale, from the creators of Wandersong and Celeste, will release June 10

Netflix has announced a film and two series, all animated, from an array of Asian American and Asian creators, producers, and actors. All are set to debut in 2023. Announcing the projects in a blog post, Jane Lee, manager at Netflix Animation, wrote: “Watching my favorite cartoons growing up, I rarely saw a face or name like mine, and certainly never as the hero. But I always had a passion for animation, and now I get to reclaim the space for myself and others who deserve to see ourselves on screen.”