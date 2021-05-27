Cancel
Video Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, from the creators of Wandersong and Celeste, will release June 10

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-star team of indie developers has been working on Chicory: A Colorful Tale, an adventure game that now has an official June 10 release date. Game director Greg Lobanov started development of Chicory shortly after the completion of indie darling Wandersong, and the team as a whole includes Celeste composer Lena Raine and Night in the Woods and Untitled Goose Game sound designer Em Halberstadt. Like the aforementioned projects, Chicory appears to have a high level of charm and wholesomeness.

