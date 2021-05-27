The best Katsuki Bakugo attack combos in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero
Katsuki Bakugo is one of the several heroes you can use in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. His quirk, Explosion, makes him a powerful adversary to face off against, and he has some of the most ruthless attacks and combos you can use in the mobile game. Mastering Bakugo can turn you into an efficient combatant, making him useful in PvE and PvP encounters. Using the correct combos can make it difficult for your foes to land a hit against him or escape his fury.www.gamepur.com