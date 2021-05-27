The best Katsuki Bakugo attack combos in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

As of right now, My Hero Academia is well into its 5th season, and fans are all abuzz with all the various developments in the season, including how Class 1-A is stacking up against Class 1-B. However, that’s not the only adventures that the series is going to have this year. Because later on this Summer, a third movie in the franchise, My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission is coming to theaters. And for a while, it was unclear whether the movie would be only in Japan or released abroad. But now we know.