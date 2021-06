LITTLE FALLS — A Little Falls man driving a New Holland tractor was injured at 2:36 p.m. May 4 when a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with it in Morrison County. The tractor was traveling west on Highway 27, west of Little Falls, slowing to turn left onto a field approach near Davenport Road in Pine Creek Township, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The Tahoe was traveling behind the tractor and attempted to pass it, when the Tahoe collided with the tractor, the crash report stated.