Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow 'has improved' since making TE debut with Jaguars

By MARK LONG
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdo5o_0aDrfkaO00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor.

Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.

Tebow is hardly a polished route-runner and doesn’t appear to be a down-the-field threat. But anyone who thought he would embarrass himself by changing positions nine years after last playing a meaningful snap in the league probably would have been surprised to see him hold his own in a No. 85 jersey.

“It's 1 in 90 trying to make the team,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said. “He has improved. It’s all new for him. … That position’s trending upward; they’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer declined to provide much insight into how he plans to potentially use Tebow. There has been speculation that Tebow could be a goal-line and short-yardage quarterback or even line up in the backfield alongside Lawrence.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” Meyer said. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

For now, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — whose nickname, coincidentally, is "T-Bow" — is trying to get the much more popular Tebow comfortable at his new position. Bowen urged Tebow for “a little more tempo off the ball” early in the two-hour workout.

Later, Bowen jokingly asked an intern “you need the trainers” after the equipment guy was tasked with trying to block Tebow using a dummy pad.

Tebow had his most success in seven-on-seven drills near the goal line, catching two short passes for scores.

“He’s just another guy,” Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I met him briefly in the locker room, so a really good guy from what I can tell. But I don’t look at it as ‘Tebow’ or anybody who’s just right there. I just look at it (as) what do I need to do this play? What are my keys? What am I looking at? It doesn’t matter what number the jersey is or whoever’s right there in front of me.”

Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 deal with Jacksonville last week, getting the veteran minimum for a player with his experience. He received no signing bonus or guaranteed money. He’s returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’s reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets.

“We don’t get caught up in any of that,” Jenkins said. "You can’t get star struck around here. It’s the business. I played with numerous superstars. I can name a list full, but we’re all friends at the end of the day, we’re all co-workers at the end of the day.”

Tebow was the main attraction Thursday, and that may have been a good thing for Lawrence. The No. 1 overall pick had four overthrows and two passes broken up in goal-line drills.

“That's obviously a very hard area of the field," Meyer said. "The field changes, especially against NFL talent all over the field and defense had the upper hand today. It wasn’t just him. ... We all struggled, not just him, offensively.”

Tebow was on the receiving end of one of Lawrence’s few highlights, looking like, well, a 255-pound tight end with good hands.

Several NFL teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Meyer raved about Tebow’s workouts, saying assistants were surprised to see him in such great shape. Ultimately, Tebow’s ability to pick up a new position — a number of college QBs have made the transition look seamless — will determine whether he makes the team.

“I’m kind of mad because I was the oldest guy on the team," said 31-year-old receiver Marvin Jones. "Now, he has me by two years, so I have to talk to him about that. But it’s been great. Obviously, everybody knows the type of worker that he is and it’s no different.

"He came in here and fit right in, just working and learning and stuff like that. In the back, when he’s not in, he’s looking at the plays and running extra and doing what he needs to do to get this new position going. So, it’s been good. It's been good to have him here most definitely.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Quarterback#Ap Nfl#The New York Mets#New York Jets#Associated Press#New York Mets#Nfl Talent#Jacksonville#College Qbs#Plays#Coach Tyler Bowen#The League#Fla#Seven On Seven Drills#Numerous Superstars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
hillcountrynews

Ex-Jaguars tight end Kyle Brady explains why Tim Tebow faces uphill challenge to make 53-man roster

It’s probably too much to ask NFL fans and the media to not treat the long-anticipated signing of Tim Tebow by the Jaguars on Thursday as either a monumental …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

First look: Video of Tim Tebow at practice with the Jaguars

Yes, it’s true: Tim Tebow is part of the Jacksonville Jaguars … for now. And we have a video to prove it. WJXT 4 in Jacksonville shared this video on Thursday showing Tebow in his No. 85 jersey. Tebow was seen approaching teammate Tim Jones, who is trying to make the Jags as an undrafted free agent.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLBleacher Report

Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow Looked 18 at Workout, According to Jags Coaches

Jacksonville Jaguars coaches were reportedly astounded by Tim Tebow during his recent tryout with the club—at least that's according to his former college coach and current Jags coach Urban Meyer. Speaking with Cris Collinsworth on his Pro Football Focus podcast, Meyer acknowledged he didn't attend Tebow's workout but said his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Lays Out His Expectations For Tim Tebow At Tight End

Dan Mullen was Tim Tebow‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida during his first three collegiate seasons. The former Urban Meyer assistant is now the head coach of the Gators, and recently weighed in on Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback. Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff has worked out Tebow...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Percent Chance Given For Tim Tebow Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow may have signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but so did dozens of other players slated to attend training camp. So what are the odds that Tebow actually makes the final 53-man roster?. On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio quoted a source who doesn’t give the former Heisman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Reacts To The Jaguars Signing Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ signing of Tim Tebow as a tight end has brought on many significant reactions on all sides of the move. One of the loudest voices against the signing at ESPN is a bit of a surprise: NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Plenty welcome Tebow’s attempt at...
NFLthespun.com

Keyshawn Johnson Not Pleased With Tim Tebow, Jaguars News

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since the news broke that he’s received interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he hasn’t signed an NFL deal yet, the thought of him returning to the league has fans buzzing. While there are plenty of people who would love to see...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.