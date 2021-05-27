5 of the Steelers worst moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

The Steelers did the best that they could with limited resources, but these five decisions seem like questionable ones heading into training camp. It was no secret that the Steelers were entering this offseason with one of the worst cap situations in the league. While their numbers weren’t as bad on paper as a team like the Saints, the amount of pending free agents mixed in with the lowering of the cap number overall meant the team would have been limited no matter what they did this offseason. While most of the moves they made were relatively low-risk, a few stood out as being pretty bad. Here are the five worst moves the Steelers made during the 2021 offseason.