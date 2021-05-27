Notice of Public Hearing - Economic Subsidy Report

CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the City Council of the City of Murrieta on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as practicable during a City Council meeting to consider the matter referenced below:

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM or soon thereafter as practicable

Location: 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562: City Council Chambers; AND Teleconference* (Please Note: This will be conducted as a hybrid meeting providing the option to attend in person or via teleconference as posted on the agenda http://onbase.murrietaca.gov/onbaseagendaonline.)

In accordance with California Government Code Section 53083(6b), at which it will hear and consider an Economic Subsidy Report regarding a Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Sharing Agreement with Olympus Real Estate Holdings, LTD., which can be found on the City website at https://www.murrietaca.gov/1142/Economic-Subsidies. The subject property is APN: 913-150-008, 913-130-051, 913-130-052, 913-130-053, 913-130-054, 913-130-055, 913-130-056, and 913-150-016.

Any person may either submit written correspondence to the City Clerk before the hearing or may appear and be heard during public comments in support of, or opposition to, the matter before the City Council at the time of the hearing. If you challenge any of the projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to the public hearing.

*Pursuant to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order N-29-20 this meeting may be held as a teleconference meeting.

Published: June 4, 2021

Cristal McDonald, City Clerk

City of Murrieta

May 27, 2021