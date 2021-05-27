Cancel
Murrieta, CA

Notice of Public Hearing - Economic Subsidy Report

Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California
CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the City Council of the City of Murrieta on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as practicable during a City Council meeting to consider the matter referenced below:

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM or soon thereafter as practicable

Location: 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562: City Council Chambers; AND Teleconference* (Please Note: This will be conducted as a hybrid meeting providing the option to attend in person or via teleconference as posted on the agenda http://onbase.murrietaca.gov/onbaseagendaonline.)

In accordance with California Government Code Section 53083(6b), at which it will hear and consider an Economic Subsidy Report regarding a Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Sharing Agreement with Olympus Real Estate Holdings, LTD., which can be found on the City website at https://www.murrietaca.gov/1142/Economic-Subsidies. The subject property is APN: 913-150-008, 913-130-051, 913-130-052, 913-130-053, 913-130-054, 913-130-055, 913-130-056, and 913-150-016.

Any person may either submit written correspondence to the City Clerk before the hearing or may appear and be heard during public comments in support of, or opposition to, the matter before the City Council at the time of the hearing. If you challenge any of the projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to the public hearing.

*Pursuant to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order N-29-20 this meeting may be held as a teleconference meeting.

Published: June 4, 2021

Cristal McDonald, City Clerk

City of Murrieta

May 27, 2021

ABOUT

Murrieta /mjʊriːˈɛtə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The population of Murrieta was 103,466 at the 2010 census. Murrieta experienced a 133.7% population increase between 2000 and 2010, according to the most recent census, making Murrieta one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Largely residential in character, Murrieta is typically characterized as a bedroom community. Murrieta is bordered by the city of Temecula to the south, the cities of Menifee and Wildomar to the north, and the unincorporated community of French Valley to the east. Murrieta is located in the center of the Los Angeles-San Diego mega-region. Murrieta is named for Juan Murrieta, a Californio ranchero who founded the town.

