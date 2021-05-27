Cancel
Russian Supplement Companies Are Flogging Coronavirus Vaccine Disinformation

By Blake Montgomery
A web of marketing companies that hawk questionable nutritional supplements have been revealed as the source of a disinformation campaign about coronavirus vaccines developed in the West, Radio Free Europe reports. French intelligence agencies have reportedly investigated the disinformation campaign, which originated from a pro-Kremlin businesswoman named Yulia Serebryanskaya who has planned political campaigns and events for Russia’s ruling party. The companies are taking aim at the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines while promoting the Russian Sputnik V injection, emailing French and German bloggers and influencers and offering them payment in exchange for videos deriding the Western vaccines.

