Finding the right school for your child can be difficult for any parent. As a single parent, that burden falls a little harder on me as the sole decision maker for my child. I have asked myself so many questions about her education, “Do I want my daughter to attend the same low performing schools that some of my family members attended? Would she be safe on campus? What is the alternative? Can I afford a private school? Probably not. Can I enroll her in a school close to my place of work?” These are the types of questions I’ve asked myself over the years. I imagine that even if you’re not a single parent, you have probably asked yourself some of the same ones.