Brad Oldham’s formative years of growing up were spent in Keller. Though he lives in Dallas now, he said Keller will always be home. Now, he’s adding some new artwork to his home with a permanent sculpture named “Playful Puppy.” Oldham’s original puppy design fulfills the Keller Arts Board’s vision of installing an animal-themed piece that would not only enhance the aesthetics of the public space, but also call attention to the animal services and adoptions administered by the Humane Society of North Texas inside the facility.