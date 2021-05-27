newsbreak-logo
Environment

Technologies to slow climate change could give 20% population growth northern Sweden

By Thomas Nilsen, The Independent Barents Observer
rcinet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopulation could increase with as much as one-fifth as ten thousand new workplaces will be created in Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties over the next few years. Construction work is in full swing at Northvolt in Skellefteå, where large-scale battery production for electric vehicles is set to start later this year. When production reaches planned capacity, some 6,000 employees will provide European car industry with lithium-ion battery cells, by Northvolt branded as “the world’s greenest” with a minimal CO2 footprint.

www.rcinet.ca
State
Alaska State
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Germany Establishes Space Weather Service

COLOGNE, Germany (DLR PR) — It is particularly easy to recognize by the auroras: the particle radiation of the sun. But the sun’s plasma eruptions not only create the natural spectacle in the polar regions. They can also interfere with satellites. In extreme cases, space weather even affects the infrastructure on earth. The Institute for Solar-Terrestrial Physics at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) observes space weather and researches to better understand and predict the interactions. The DLR Institute in Neustrelitz (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) opened on May 26, 2021.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Germany, Norway inaugurate 1.4-GW NordLink

May 28 (Renewables Now) - NordLink, the 1.4-GW interconnector between Germany and Norway, was officially inaugurated on Thursday at a digital event attended by German chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg. The 623 km (387 m) long high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) NordLink connects the German and Norwegian power...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Germany and Norway commission NordLink power cable

Germany and Norway have officially commissioned NordLink, a 623km long high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission system that will provide clean energy to Europe’s largest economy. Norway’s power production is mostly based on hydropower. Because of the country’s large reservoirs, it can control its renewable energy generation while also helping to offset...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

EXCLUSIVE: Canada Helped Prod IEA for Net-Zero Pathway

Canada played an important behind-the-scenes role in prodding the International Energy Agency to develop its landmark Net-Zero by 2050 pathway, while the Trump administration would have been in a position to exert outsized influence on the IEA’s governing board to obstruct progress, The Energy Mix has learned. In the three...
Germanytribuneledgernews.com

Experts advise halt to herring fishing in western Baltic Sea

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) on Friday recommended a fishing freeze for herring in the western Baltic Sea in 2022. Next to cod, the western herring is the most important fish species for the Baltic Sea fishing industry. Both stocks have been under severe pressure for a long time.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Germany keeps the lead, flurry of movements from France

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and the German Federal Ministry of Transport selected 62 large-scale hydrogen projects to receive €8 billion in government funding as part of a joint European hydrogen project, which is known as Hydrogen IPCEI – Important Projects of Common European Interest. “We want to become the world's number one in hydrogen technologies… A key area for this is the steel industry as well as the chemical industry,” commented Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. Around €4.4 billion come from his Federal Ministry; up to €1.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Transport. The federal states will provide the remaining funding. Among the 62 projects, some will focus on electrolysis capacity to produce green hydrogen. According to the estimates, they should lead to 2 GW of new electrolysis capacity, corresponding to 40% of the 2030 target set in the National Hydrogen Strategy presented last year (5 GW). “Green hydrogen and fuel cells — across all modes of transport — are a super complement to battery-only vehicles. The fact is: we urgently need and want to push the transition to climate-friendly mobility,” Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Friday.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Swiss Exports Growth Slows In April

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's exports increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday. Exports rose by a real 0.1 percent month-on-month in April, after a 5.1 percent growth in March. Imports rose 2.2 percent monthly in April, after a 3.7 percent increase in...
SciencePhys.org

Study sheds light on population history of northern east Asia

A study led by research groups of Prof. Fu Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Zhang Hucai from Yunnan University covers the largest temporal transect of population dynamics in East Asia so far and offers a clearer picture of the deep population history of northern East Asia.
SciencePhys.org

Pre-Columbus climate change may have caused Amazon population decline

Climate change impacts felt in the Amazon rainforest prior to the arrival of European settlers after 1492 may have meant populations of indigenous people were already in decline before the 'Great Dying', new research has suggested. Scientists studying fossil pollen and charcoal data from across the Amazon say it appears...
Energy Industryipolitics.ca

Could liquefied natural gas be one solution to climate change?

Climate change and the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 have cast Canada’s oil and gas producers in the role of bad guys in black hats. Now, producers of natural gas hope to recast themselves as white-hatted good guys, with proposals for LNG (liquefied natural gas) ports on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts

A recent study has shown Africa's rainforests to be more resilient as carbon sinks than those in the Amazon, even when exposed to high temperatures. These forests continued to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, despite experiencing drought and a warming of 0.92 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions in rainforests in...