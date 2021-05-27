Technologies to slow climate change could give 20% population growth northern Sweden
Population could increase with as much as one-fifth as ten thousand new workplaces will be created in Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties over the next few years. Construction work is in full swing at Northvolt in Skellefteå, where large-scale battery production for electric vehicles is set to start later this year. When production reaches planned capacity, some 6,000 employees will provide European car industry with lithium-ion battery cells, by Northvolt branded as “the world’s greenest” with a minimal CO2 footprint.www.rcinet.ca