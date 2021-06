“How do you deal with stress?” That’s a phrase that is overly said and not enough put into action in most people’s lives. Many Americans deal with a high level of stress, whether it be work-related, kids, home or family, and just day-to-day craziness. But I am here to tell you that you CAN take control over the way your body deals with stress. Some things are out of our control, like a stressful coworker or a sick loved one, but you CAN do, and exhaust, all options of these stress relieving tactics to help take control over your thoughts, plans, and actions in a positive way.