When I was initially plotting out the review of the Eufy SoloCam E40, or SoloCam Pro, I was thinking about cheap security cameras, and the concessions we have to make to save money for convenience and peace of mind. I thought about what a bargain the SoloCam E40 might seem like to someone looking to expand their home security outdoors, compared to the more expensive Nest and Ring options. Eufy, a sister brand to the smartphone accessory-maker Anker, launched the $130 SoloCam as part of a family of new security cameras. The lineup also includes the budget SoloCam Essential for $100, plus a solar-powered camera, a spotlight camera, and a floodlight camera coming later this summer.