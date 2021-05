GALION — An error allowed Troy Manring to score what turned out to be the game-winning run for Galion in a 3-2 victory against Pleasant on Tuesday at Heise Park. With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the sixth inning, Manring singled and then stole second base to move into scoring position. Manring advanced to third base on a ground-out by Matthew McMullen. With two outs, Wilson Frankhouse hit a ground ball to the Pleasant third baseman, but was safe on an error, allowing Manring to score from third base to give the Tigers the 3-2 lead.