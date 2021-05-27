Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 13 spoilers

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s going to be a thirst for more episodes, especially considering where we are right now in the series. The good news is that there is for sure more coming; however, you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while in order to see some of them. Tonight is the first week of a planned hiatus for the series, with new episodes set to currently resume on Thursday, June 10. There is a lot that lies ahead on “Defend the Ranch,” with a showdown between our title character and Clint being front and center. It’s one of the most personal episodes we’ve seen for Walker so far, as almost anything can happen when the people he cares about are in grave danger.

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker#Episodes#Walker Family#The Cw#Tonight#Western#Story#Sort#Grave Danger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 12

On Walker Season 1 Episode 12, we flashed back to the days right before Emily's death. This showed how the entire Walker family wrestled with the devastating loss. Thankfully, it also shed some much-needed light on who was to blame for her death. Walker also had to evaluate his new...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 15 hopes

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss here — including a larger look ahead!. We know that there was a hiatus last week but ultimately, you should know that said hiatus is over. There is a new episode airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time entitled “Tradition,” and it goes without saying that this is an essential story at the heart of the show. This marks the final episode for Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, and we’ll see over the course of this episode how he says goodbye to his longtime friends and colleagues.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The CW’s Walker 1.13 Promo: Defend the Ranch

The CW has released the official promo for Walker Episode 1.13 titled “Defend the Ranch,” picking up from last night’s intense cliffhanger after Clint West, his son Trevor, and two armed men converged on the Walker home with Liam being shot in the process. The new video reveals Clint has taken the whole family — along with Cordell’s best friend, Hoyt — hostage, seeking revenge for the death of his wife. The episode will air on Thursday, June 10, and will be available to stream on The CW app and CWTV.com the following day. Photos for the episode have not yet been released, but you can check out the promo now in the player below!
TV Seriesepicstream.com

How Many Episodes in Season 3 of Legacies on CW?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Sired as a spin-off of The Originals and featuring characters from The Vampire Diaries, The CW’s Legacies bears its namesake for two reasons: the cast and characters are considered as such, and it continues what its predecessors have started in an epic fantasy drama series. Currently in Season 3, how many episodes will there be?
TV SeriesComicBook

When Does Batwoman Return With New Episodes?

Batwoman has been pulling on fans' heartstrings a lot in its sophomore season, and the series' most recent episode was definitely no exception. "And Justice For All" took a multi-faceted approach to the debate over police brutality, ending in a cliffhanger that stopped fans in its tracks. If you've been wanting to see how that ending plays itself out, it seems like you'll have to wait a little while longer. The CW will not be airing new episodes of Batwoman until Sunday, June 6th, at 9/8c. In the meantime, the network will be reairing two recent episodes — "I'll Give You a Clue" and the aforementioned "And Justice For All" — on Sunday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 30th, respectively.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers from the new trailer

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has released its latest dramatic trailer, showcasing all of the biggest storylines hitting our screens in the next couple of months. Fans can look forward to a returning character, a life-or-death drama for a long-standing resident, and a traumatic time for Mercedes as she's accused of a crime she didn't commit.
College Sportstvseriesfinale.com

All American: Homecoming, Naomi: CW Orders Two New Scripted TV Series

The smallest broadcast network has added two new dramas to its 2021-22 season plans. The CW has officially ordered All American: Homecoming and Naomi to series. All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of the popular All American series, is written and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. A backdoor pilot will air as part of All American’s current third season later this summer.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, May 23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It certainly makes sense that it would be! Mare of Easttown has turned into a ratings sensation at the network, so you’d want to take advantage of that lead-in if you possibly can. Luckily, this seems to be precisely...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The CW’s 4400 Reboot Casts Five New Series Regulars

The CW’s 4400 Reboot Casts Five New Series Regulars. Nearly two months after choosing Joseph David-Jones and Khaliah Johnson to headline the upcoming 4400 reboot, the series’ producers have filled out the series’ cast with five new performers. Deadline brings word that TL Thompson, Cory Jeacoma, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, and Autumn Best have all booked lead roles on the show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A new beginning for Fallon?

Season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “New Hopes, New Beginning,” and on the surface doesn’t that feel like a sign of optimism? It feels like there could be some happy times ahead, or at least a chance for Fallon to redeem herself. She’s taking on more responsibility, she’s trying to repair her image, and we gotta think that there are some trials and tribulations that come as a result of all of this.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Introduces Kawaki to Kurama in New Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been following the introduction of the Vessel known as Kawaki for its past several episodes, recently bringing the former member of the Kara Organization into the ranks of the Hidden leaf Village, and it seems as if the new member of the Uzumaki Clan is set to meet up with one of the most terrifying beings in the world in the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. While Kawaki's transition into both Konoha and the Uzumaki family has been anything but smooth, the Hidden Leaf Village definitely needs his help in battling against the Kara Organization and their plans.
TV SeriesCollider

The CW Announces New and Returning Shows, Including 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Reboot

The CW released a new sizzle reel showcasing all the biggest shows that will be a part of the network during the 2021-2022 season, including fan-favorite DC adaptations and some fresh additions like the upcoming Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot. The Fall schedule of The CW was also shuffled to make room for the newcomers, changing the days some of your favorite shows usually broadcast.
TV ShowsEast Bay Times

TV tonight: ‘The Voice’ closes in on a new champion

“The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC): We’re getting closer to crowning a winner. In the final phase of the competition, the remaining five artists — Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Victor Solomon, Kenzie Wheeler and Jordan Matthew Young — each perform a ballad and an uptempo cover song in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. The Season 20 champion will be named Tuesday night.
TV SeriesComicBook

The CW Releases New Synopsis for The 4400 Reboot

This week, The CW has dropped some major details regarding its upcoming slate of programming, with the network committing to a number of potential new series. The first series that was announced to be joining the network's roster earlier this year was 4400, a remake of the sci-fi series The 4400. While a pilot episode for the series has yet to be filmed, The CW has begun to reveal bits and pieces of new information regarding the project — including a new series synopsis. The synopsis, which you can check out below, was revealed alongside a piece of key art.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? More season 6 news

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? What sort of stories can you expect to see coming up?. We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, we are in the midst of a one-week hiatus for the Arrowverse series, and you will get a chance to see it back when we get around to Sunday, June 6. There is of course a lot of exciting stuff coming, and the focus of this upcoming story in particular seems to be about Astra.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?

The most recent new episode of “SNL,” which aired on May 22, was hosted by “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy, with Lil Nas X as the musical guest. The episode’s cold open was less a sketch and more of a comedy routine from the cast, which spent the opening segment cracking jokes about how insane the past year had been with the pandemic making a major impact on just about everything.