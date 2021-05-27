Where to Pick Up Picnic Food For Chicago’s Parks
Warm weather has arrived and there’s no better way to take advantage of it than with al fresco dining. Chicago has plenty of options for all-seasons patios and rooftops but for those who’d prefer to take their food to go, eating in one of the city’s numerous parks is a wonderful experience as well. The following spots offer finger-friendly bites and are located close to some of the biggest public green spaces so Chicagoans can enjoy tasty and convenient picnic spreads. Just don’t forget the blanket.chicago.eater.com