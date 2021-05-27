Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Memorial Day weekend in Austin: Here's what you need to know about weather, lake safety

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend could be the first normal-ish holiday Central Texans have seen in over a year as coronavirus vaccination rates continue to rise throughout the area. (Coronavirus cases are still being reported, so keep that face mask handy and continue to social distance, y'all!). Here's what you need to know:

www.statesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunset, TX
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Colorado River#National Parks#Sunny Skies#Central Texans#Lake Travis#Highland Lakes#Cypress Creek#Sunrise#Cloudy Skies#Central Texas#Summertime Boaters#Outdoor Heat#Rain Chances#Humid Days#Overcast Conditions#Travis County Sheriff#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Blanco County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in south central Texas Western Travis County in south central Texas Northeastern Blanco County in south central Texas South central Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithwick, or 8 miles east of Marble Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Spicewood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Smithwick, Mansfield Dam and Jonestown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...TRAVIS...CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger Dam to near Buda. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Granger, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto and Manor.
Texas StateWoodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Activates Numerous State Resources As Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threaten Much Of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

EMS: 1 dead after falling from raft into Colorado River in East Austin

A person died on Sunday afternoon after falling from a raft into the Colorado River, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Medics were called out to the scene near Ramirez Lane in East Austin for a wilderness rescue upon reports of a possible drowning. A person fell off a raft and into the river, which runs through the area near John Trevino Jr. Metropolitan Park, after traveling over a low head dam, according to the Austin Fire Department.
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus.
Hays, TXkut.org

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For The Austin Area Until 10 P.M.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Central Texas, including Travis, Hays and Williamson counties, until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Tornadoes, tennis-ball-sized hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. As a reminder, a watch means there is the potential for severe weather. A warning...
Travis County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Lake Travis area

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. May 11. Preschool Story Time with Ms. Sarah: 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Lake Travis Community Library. Preschoolers are invited to enjoy...