Memphis, TN

Kickoff times released for Memphis Tigers football season

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
The 2021 Memphis Tigers football season is just around the corner and the kickoff times were announced Thursday afternoon.

Memphis’ season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 4 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+.

Two weeks later, the highly anticipated Memphis-Mississippi State game will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and Memphis’ home tilt with Navy on Thursday, Oct. 14 will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The full schedule and times are listed below.

2021 Memphis Tigers Football Schedule (times CT)

Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Nicholls State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 11 – at Arkansas State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 18 – vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. UTSA – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 2 – at Temple – 11 a.m. (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 9 – at Tulsa – TBD

Thursday, Oct. 14 – vs. Navy – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 22 – at UCF – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 6 – vs. SMU – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 13 – vs. East Carolina – TBD

Friday, Nov. 19 – at Houston – 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fri/Sat Nov. 26/27 – vs. Tulane - TBD

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
