Kickoff times released for Memphis Tigers football season

The 2021 Memphis Tigers football season is just around the corner and the kickoff times were announced Thursday afternoon.

Memphis’ season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 4 will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN+.

Two weeks later, the highly anticipated Memphis-Mississippi State game will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and Memphis’ home tilt with Navy on Thursday, Oct. 14 will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The full schedule and times are listed below.

2021 Memphis Tigers Football Schedule (times CT)

Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Nicholls State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 11 – at Arkansas State – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 18 – vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. UTSA – TBD

Saturday, Oct. 2 – at Temple – 11 a.m. (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 9 – at Tulsa – TBD

Thursday, Oct. 14 – vs. Navy – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 22 – at UCF – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 6 – vs. SMU – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 13 – vs. East Carolina – TBD

Friday, Nov. 19 – at Houston – 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fri/Sat Nov. 26/27 – vs. Tulane - TBD

