Lethal Shooter steps into the Red Bull 3X House to coach the 3x3 players on the art of the shot and staying locked in. For 18 days and 32 hours, the USA Basketball 3x3 Men’s National Team immersed themselves in a training camp to experience one of the most intense practice regimens in the world in preparation for the Men's 3x3 basketball qualifiers in Graz, Austria. This event will decide whether USA Basketball, which starts its action against Lithuania and South Korea on May 27, is punching its ticket to this summer’s global showcase in Japan where 3x3 makes its debut on the biggest stage of all.